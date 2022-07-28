Iron+Grain to host ‘Maker’s Market’ on Saturday
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -When shopping is combined with good live music, Mexican cuisine and frosty brews, it’s an enticing combination.
That’s exactly what’s happening on Saturday, July 30 at Iron+Grain Boutiques and Coffee House from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 579 12th Avenue, East Moline.
Ashley Davis previews the Maker’s Market weekend event.
For additional information, call 563-260-1170 or visit the Facebook page HERE.
