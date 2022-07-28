Iron+Grain to host ‘Maker’s Market’ on Saturday

Iron+Grain Maker's Market set for Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -When shopping is combined with good live music, Mexican cuisine and frosty brews, it’s an enticing combination.

That’s exactly what’s happening on Saturday, July 30 at Iron+Grain Boutiques and Coffee House from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 579 12th Avenue, East Moline.

Ashley Davis previews the Maker’s Market weekend event.

For additional information, call 563-260-1170 or visit the Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gavel
‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

A Spotted Apron
A Spotted Apron
Monarch Butterfly now on the Red List for endangered species
Monarch Butterflies are endangered. Nahant Marsh has advice on how to help
Travel tips
Traveling tips for August getaways
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge