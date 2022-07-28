Kewanee man facing grooming charge

Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony. Punishable by four years in prison.(KWQC/Kewanee Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested after police say he groomed a teen.

Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of grooming, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to four years in prison.

The Kewanee Police Department Investigations Division said on July 22, officers concluded a child enticement investigation, according to a media release.

According to police, Solomon was using an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old girl.

Officers obtained copies of the online chats and conducted interviews with the girl, other witnesses, and Solomon, police said.

Solomon was arrested without incident, according to police.

Solomon posted 10 percent of a $3,000 bond and was released from the Henry County Jail, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8 at the Henry County Courthouse.

