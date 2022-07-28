Man wanted in fatal Galesburg shooting

Asheem Monte Afutu, 34, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in...
Asheem Monte Afutu, 34, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a fatal shooting in Galesburg.(KWQC/Galesburg Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left a man dead in Galesburg, police said.

Asheem Monte Afutu, 34, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 1:32 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Police determined a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue, according to a media release.

Officers learned a man, later identified as Gregory Delandiz Tucker, 33, had arrived at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle. He was flown to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

An arrest warrant was issued for Afutu Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044 / 1-888-266-0044 or text the word “Galesburg” + your tip to 274637.

