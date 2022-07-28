Monarch Butterflies are endangered. Nahant Marsh has advice on how to help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The migrating Monarch Butterfly was recently added to the Red List of threatened species and categorized as endangered for the first time. That’s two steps from extinction.

Scientists blame their plummeting populations on habitat loss, weather and climate change, and pesticide and herbicide use.

Amy Loving and her colleagues at Nahant Marsh treasure these beautiful creatures and have done a lot to protect them and educate the public about their plight.

The interview shares insights on how the public can help the species by supporting their natural habitat. Ceasing use of pesticides and herbicides along with growing milkweed and nectar sources such as wildflowers are among other the helpful suggestions.

The 7th annual Monarch Release Party will be held on September 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Nahant’s Education Center. The event is free. Details can be found here: https://nahantmarsh.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/nahantmarsh/event.jsp?event=2712

For more information, visit NahantMarsh.org. The Nahant Marsh Education Center is located at 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport.

