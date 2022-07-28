Monarch Butterflies are endangered. Nahant Marsh has advice on how to help

Monarch Butterfly is now endangered. Nahant Marsh has advice to help
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The migrating Monarch Butterfly was recently added to the Red List of threatened species and categorized as endangered for the first time. That’s two steps from extinction.

Scientists blame their plummeting populations on habitat loss, weather and climate change, and pesticide and herbicide use.

Amy Loving and her colleagues at Nahant Marsh treasure these beautiful creatures and have done a lot to protect them and educate the public about their plight.

The interview shares insights on how the public can help the species by supporting their natural habitat. Ceasing use of pesticides and herbicides along with growing milkweed and nectar sources such as wildflowers are among other the helpful suggestions.

The 7th annual Monarch Release Party will be held on September 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Nahant’s Education Center. The event is free. Details can be found here: https://nahantmarsh.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/nahantmarsh/event.jsp?event=2712

For more information, visit NahantMarsh.org. The Nahant Marsh Education Center is located at 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gavel
‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

A Spotted Apron
A Spotted Apron
Maker's Market in East Moline July 30
Iron+Grain to host ‘Maker’s Market’ on Saturday
Travel tips
Traveling tips for August getaways
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge