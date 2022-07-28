Morning showers

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A few showers are likely along and north of I-80 this morning through 10AM. Once the cool front slips through winds will turn to the NW and skies will slowly clear and humidity will drop. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Sunshine and a slow warming trend will start on Friday as highs again will be in the lower 80s. For Bix morning, we will start out in the 50s, by race time temps should be in the 60s with comfortable humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days this weekend, but Sunday will be the far more humid of the two days. Next week will be hot and humid with heat indices well over 100º.

TODAY: AM showers. High: 83º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and comfy. High: 81º

