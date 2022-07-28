Police: 2 women critically injured in crash in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two women were critically injured following a crash Thursday morning in Muscatine, police said.

Muscatine police and fire departments responded about 8:46 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of US Highway 61 and University Drive, according to a media release.

According to police, 23-year-old Mikayla Healy was driving her car northbound and was struck by a southbound pickup truck as Healy tried to turn left onto University Drive, according to the release.

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, were critically injured in the crash, police said. They both were flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Joseph Gadzik, was treated on the scene.

No charges have been filed, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

