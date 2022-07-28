Police: Second man arrested in Rock Island fatal shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A second man was arrested on murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Rock Island on July 15, according to police.

U.S. Marshals in Davenport arrested Marlon K. Martin Thursday on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder with bond set at $1 million, according to Rock Island police in a media release. He is being held at the Scott County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

Rock Island police responded around 9:50 p.m. July 15 to the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street for a reported shooting, police said.

Police found 25-year-old Davion Roe with a gunshot wound, officers said. He was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital but died before arriving.

Monday police obtained an arrest warrant for Martin’s arrest.

According to police, l, 29, was arrested Sunday on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held in Rock Island County on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

