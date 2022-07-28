PV High School student becomes Scott County’s first female Eagle Scout

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) -Over three years ago, on February 1, 2019, The Boy Scouts of America became inclusive for all youth and changed the name to Scouts BSA.

That’s the day Emma Hupp joined the program.

The Pleasant Valley High School student has become the first female in Scott County to complete an Eagle Scout Project which began nearly one year ago.

Her project is a tribute to the Riverdale Fire Department where several of her family members have served as volunteer firefighters for a combined total of 103 years. Emma herself plans to be a part of the tradition and will volunteer as soon as she is old enough.

One of those family members is Emma’s father, Eric Hupp--who also became an Eagle Scout..

Emma’s scout project installed three new flagpoles outside of the Riverdale City Hall. There was a ceremonial flag exchange, ribbon cutting, and dedication ceremony held on Tuesday, July 26.

