DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Delicious food begins with delicious ingredients. That is the philosophy that is the basis for a catering and cooking class business in Geneseo called A Spotted Apron.

Kim Schwarzkopf, A Spotted Apron, makes her own spice blends and whips one up for PSL. She also highlights her oils and vinegars and provides suggestions on how to use her Greek Blend.

What is the story behind the business name? A spotted apron has stains--grease from frying bacon or smudges of chocolate when mixing a cake--all indicators of love coming from the kitchen.

For more information, visit ASpottedApron.com or call 309-292-1949. To follow the business on Facebook, click HERE.

