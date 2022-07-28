Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gavel
‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Very comfy weather before the heat hits BIG next week!
Scott County's first female Eagle Scout
PV High School student becomes Scott County’s first female Eagle Scout
Monarch Butterfly now on the Red List for endangered species
Monarch Butterflies are endangered. Nahant Marsh has advice on how to help
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family