DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch the Quad Cities Times Bix7 full coverage race coverage on air and online with KWQC TV6 Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m.

This is the 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

This historic out-and-back race through downtown Davenport is for runners and walkers alike. The 7-Mile course starts at the base of Brady Street Hill and is lined with live bands and cheering crowds.

Start at the Mississippi River and finish at the Midwest’s biggest post-race party.

Also on Saturday, there is the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, a two-mile fun run or walk up the famous Brady Street hill. It starts at the same time as the seven-mile Bix 7. Runners decide on race morning which route they want to take.

During the broadcast, we will be following the ‘Break the Tape Competition.’ Sam Russell of Davenport and Olivia Moore of Iowa City will be given a head start, depending on the needed handicap to make the event competitive. If the chosen runners “break the tape” first, they will win $2,500.

Brady Street Sprints kicked off the weekend Thursday night, find the winners of each race here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.