Bix Block Parties

Bix Block Parties are underway
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There are multiple Bix Block parties in downtown Davenport throughout the weekend.

Guest Kyle Peters, owner of The Daiquiri Factory, talks about his new location in Davenport and the City of Davenport’s Block Parties in general. These parties are scheduled for Friday-Saturday, supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

The event intent to celebrate the downtown neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by business owners.

Free parking is available in parking ramps and along the riverfront after 5 p.m. Friday, according to the partnership.

For performance schedules, map, road closures and more information visit downtowndavenport.com.

