Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A home is damaged after a house fire in Burlington Thursday night.

Around 7:56 p.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of May Avenue, according to a media release.

Firefighters were on scene at about 7:59 p.m., the department said. Crews were able to get quick control of the fire in about 15 minutes, with assistance from the West Burlington Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental, the fire department said. Officials believe the fire was most likely caused by a bottle rocket that struck the home and ignited exposed house wrap.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The home is currently under renovation and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The Department said damages are estimated to be $5,000. Crews cleared the scene at 8:43 p.m.

