Former Eldridge officer sentenced to prison on sex abuse charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A former Eldridge police officer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Andrew P. DeNoyer, 24, will pay a $1,370 fine for each charge.

During a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court, DeNoyer apologized to the girl.

“I lost the trust of the people that I love and the family that was once very proud of me and even made a point to open up their hearts,” DeNoyer said. “I added more stress and heartache into their lives in ways I can’t put into words.”

DeNoyer will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve a special sentence similar to probation for the rest of his life under Iowa code.

“We hope that someday she realizes the things that he said to her and the things that are in her mind about love and relationship should look like will be changed for the better,” the girl’s mother said in a statement. “We want her to know what it is like for someone to love her, real and out loud with no motivation and mutually. She is not there yet.”

“We were trying to help her with [struggles of her own], and we trusted you to help her with because you were supposed to be family,” the girl’s father said during the sentencing hearing. “You took that trust and twisted it to get what you wanted how you wanted. You let it get to the point that it should not have gotten. You did not take responsibility for it, you didn’t take ownership of it. You did not come to us and tell us before it got to that point, during that point, or after that point.”

TV6 is not naming the girl or her parents.

DeNoyer pleaded guilty in June to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

According to court records, DeNoyer sexually abused the girl in August 2020 and September 2021 while he was on duty as an Eldridge police officer.

DeNoyer was arrested in September.

