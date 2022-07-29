The Heights of The Era fills Lindsay Park with Bix-era jazz

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A free summer music festival has returned for a second year to kick off the Quad City Times Bix 7 weekend.

Morgan Ottier reports from the 2nd annual Heights of the Era now underway in Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. The evening of fun and spectacular music will continue through 10:30 p.m.

Last year’s inaugural launch was all about helping attendees recover from the pandemic with some carefree, nostalgic bliss. Additionally, the festival is a way to connect the road race weekend with the jazz music of Bix Beiderbecke.

In 2023, The Heights of the Era will become a two-day event.

For more information, visit https://www.theheightsoftheera.com/

