Metro waives fares for K-12 students going to, from school

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District said fares will be waived for K-12...
The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District said fares will be waived for K-12 students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the 2022-2023 school year.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District said fares will be waived for K-12 students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the 2022-2023 school year.

Students in the Moline, Rock Island-Milan, and United Township districts rely on Metro’s fixed route or a number of school peak routes to get to and from school, MetroLINK said in a media release. The waived fare program is available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes to and from school, regardless of income.

Metro launched the program last year to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Student ridership has increased 25% as a result of the program, according to the release.

“The ridership numbers clearly show that affordable transportation is a real need for families in our community,” Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration for Metro, said.

“Continuing to offer this program in partnership with our school districts will allow all students to have affordable access to and from school on any Metro route serving their neighborhood.”

High school students must show their school ID when boarding; elementary and middle school students do not need to show ID. The program is available on days when classes are in session for trips to and from school only, according to the release.

“We have received positive feedback from our families regarding this program, and we are thrilled it will be continuing on through this upcoming school year. This is an excellent example of how this community comes together when the need arises,” Dr. Rachel Savage, superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District, said.

“This program is so important to our families and we are grateful that it is being continued this school year again! " Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, said. “It puts parents at ease to know that they can depend on reliable, safe transportation to school and home and that in turn helps our students focus on learning in the classroom.”

In 2021, approximately 2000 trips a day were taken by students on Metro’s bus system, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, were critically injured in the crash, police...
Police: 2 women critically injured in crash in Muscatine
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

QC high schoolers participate in Trinity College Summer Camp
QC high schoolers participate in Trinity College Summer Camp
Orion Community Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover.
Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Henry County
Sunny and comfy today
Sunny and comfy today
Community members speak out on rumored sale of Bettendorf’s Life Fitness Center
Community members speak out on rumored sale of Bettendorf’s Life Fitness Center