Metro waives fares for K-12 students going to, from school

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District said fares will be waived for K-12 students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the 2022-2023 school year.

Students in the Moline, Rock Island-Milan, and United Township districts rely on Metro’s fixed route or a number of school peak routes to get to and from school, MetroLINK said in a media release. The waived fare program is available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes to and from school, regardless of income.

Metro launched the program last year to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Student ridership has increased 25% as a result of the program, according to the release.

“The ridership numbers clearly show that affordable transportation is a real need for families in our community,” Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration for Metro, said.

“Continuing to offer this program in partnership with our school districts will allow all students to have affordable access to and from school on any Metro route serving their neighborhood.”

High school students must show their school ID when boarding; elementary and middle school students do not need to show ID. The program is available on days when classes are in session for trips to and from school only, according to the release.

“We have received positive feedback from our families regarding this program, and we are thrilled it will be continuing on through this upcoming school year. This is an excellent example of how this community comes together when the need arises,” Dr. Rachel Savage, superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District, said.

“This program is so important to our families and we are grateful that it is being continued this school year again! " Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, said. “It puts parents at ease to know that they can depend on reliable, safe transportation to school and home and that in turn helps our students focus on learning in the classroom.”

In 2021, approximately 2000 trips a day were taken by students on Metro’s bus system, according to the release.

