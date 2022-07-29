The number of female pilots is rising

According to the Pilot Institute, between 2015 and 2021, there was a 151% increase in the number of female pilot students.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the last century, a majority of pilots have been men, but that’s beginning to change.

According to the Pilot Institute, between 2015 and 2021, there was a 151% increase in the number of female pilot students.

“It’s the coolest feeling in the world just taking off by yourself for the first time in an airplane,” said Summer Olson, a flight instructor, and owner of Quad Cities Aero.

Olson flew on her initial discovery flight in 2018.

“It’s also kind of therapeutic because you get up there, and you can’t really think about anything else that is going on down on the surface. All of your problems are just kind of dissolved, and you are just focused on flying the airplane,” Olson said. “It’s one of those things that’s always been kind of an old boys club, but, I mean, it doesn’t have to be. There is so much opportunity. Aviation in general seems like something that is really difficult to get into, there’s a really high barrier to entry, but there’s not. You can go take a discovery flight and start lessons.”

Olson said she’s excited to see the number of female pilots continue to grow and adds it wouldn’t be possible without aviation pioneers such as Amelia Earhart.

“She is an inspiration not only to women but just to pilots in general, and just to people in general. She was one of the first people to fly across the Atlantic, regardless of the fact that she is a lady or not. She’s inspiring,” Olson said.

Olson adds that it’s a little extra special to teach young aspiring female pilots.

“There is so much new material that you have to learn that it can be really overwhelming,” Olson said. “When I put myself in their position, just having gone through it all, and seeing how you can transform very quickly if you apply yourself and dedicate yourself to this thing, it just gets me excited.”

Olson said this is the second year of offering flight instruction for Quad Cities Aero. She estimated that 25% of her students are women.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, were critically injured in the crash, police...
Police: 2 women critically injured in crash in Muscatine
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A beautiful BIX Saturday in the Quad Cities
According to the Pilot Institute, between 2015 and 2021, there was a 151% increase in the...
The number of female pilots is rising
Restored Bix documentary screening happening at The Figge on July 31 at 1 p.m.
Restored documentary about Beiderbecke to be screened on Sunday at Figge
2nd annual THOTE in the Village of East Davenport featured on QCL July 29, 2022
The Heights of The Era fills Lindsay Park with Bix-era jazz