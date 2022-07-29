QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market set for Sunday
It will be located in Davenport’s Quinlan Court
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tracey Singleton, Executive Director at The Lincoln Center, invites viewers to the QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market to be held on Sunday, July 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Quinlan Court, 101 East River Drive, Davenport.
It’s the organization’s second market for the 2022 season.
Besides an opportunity to support black-owned businesses, it will feature food trucks, music, and kids activities.
