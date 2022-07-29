QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market set for Sunday

It will be located in Davenport’s Quinlan Court
QC Empowerment Network's Open Air Market on Sunday at Quinlan Court
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tracey Singleton, Executive Director at The Lincoln Center, invites viewers to the QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market to be held on Sunday, July 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Quinlan Court, 101 East River Drive, Davenport.

It’s the organization’s second market for the 2022 season.

Besides an opportunity to support black-owned businesses, it will feature food trucks, music, and kids activities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, were critically injured in the crash, police...
Police: 2 women critically injured in crash in Muscatine
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

RoEll, Inc. golf outing fundraiser set for Sept. 24, 2022.
RoEll 4-Person Best Ball fundraiser set for Sept. 24
Restored Bix documentary screening happening at The Figge on July 31 at 1 p.m.
Restored documentary about Beiderbecke to be screened on Sunday at Figge
Bix Block Parties underway in downtown Davenport July 29-30.
Bix Block Parties
2nd annual THOTE in the Village of East Davenport featured on QCL July 29, 2022
The Heights of The Era fills Lindsay Park with Bix-era jazz