QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market set for Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tracey Singleton, Executive Director at The Lincoln Center, invites viewers to the QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market to be held on Sunday, July 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Quinlan Court, 101 East River Drive, Davenport.

It’s the organization’s second market for the 2022 season.

Besides an opportunity to support black-owned businesses, it will feature food trucks, music, and kids activities.

