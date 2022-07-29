Restored documentary about Beiderbecke to be screened on Sunday at Figge

Show time is 1 p.m. on July 31
Bix film screening Sunday at The Figge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelly Rundle, Fourth Wall Films, discusses the special Quad Cities’ premiere screening of the newly restored documentary BIX: “ain’t none of them play like him yet” by Oscar-winning filmmaker Brigitte Berman.

The film will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31st at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, in the John Deere Auditorium.

The local Truth First Film Alliance has joined with the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society to sponsor the special showing.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door. Members of the Bix Museum or Bix Society can get a free ticket at the door on the day of the show. Seating is limited.

After a bout battling alcoholism, Bix died in Queens, N.Y. on August 6, 1931. The cause of death was pneumonia. He was just 28 years old.

