RoEll 4-Person Best Ball fundraiser set for Sept. 24

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 3rd annual RoEll 4 Person Best Ball, Silent Auction, and Dinner fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. on September 24 at Wahkonsa Country Club, 2358 Vermont Avenue, Durant.

The goal is to raise money to continue to fulfil their mission of helping people between the ages of 0-30 with the cost of medical and mental health care.

Dorian Maag discusses the RoEll mission, goals, and how people can sign up to participate. Teams can sign up HERE. Cost is $220/team or $55/golfer. Reservations would be appreciated by mid-September.

For more information, visit https://roellinc.com/, or email roellinc@gmail.com or call 563-554-4067.

