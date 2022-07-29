Sunny and comfy end to the work week

Low humidity sticks around fro the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are off to a cool start this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s, but sunshine will quickly warm us into the 70s this morning. Cooler than normal temps are likely the next two days which is great for any of the Bix activities taking place. Tonight Jr. Bix runners and parents can expect temps near 80º with very low humidity. Runners of the Bix 7 race on Saturday morning will be greeted with temps in the 60s and very light winds. This weekend temps will warm into the mid 80s with more humidity on Sunday. Enjoy this stretch of weather as 90s return next week along with heat indices over 100º.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and comfy. High: 84º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, were critically injured in the crash, police...
Police: 2 women critically injured in crash in Muscatine
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Comfortable overnight temperatures and lower humidity
Lower humidity this afternoon
Lower humidity this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A few showers early Thursday
Sunshine returns this afternoon
Sunshine returns this afternoon