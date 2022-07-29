Sunny and comfy end to the work week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are off to a cool start this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s, but sunshine will quickly warm us into the 70s this morning. Cooler than normal temps are likely the next two days which is great for any of the Bix activities taking place. Tonight Jr. Bix runners and parents can expect temps near 80º with very low humidity. Runners of the Bix 7 race on Saturday morning will be greeted with temps in the 60s and very light winds. This weekend temps will warm into the mid 80s with more humidity on Sunday. Enjoy this stretch of weather as 90s return next week along with heat indices over 100º.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and comfy. High: 84º

