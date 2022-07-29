Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Orion

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Orion Community Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover.

According to a Facebook post, 400 East will be closed from 1850 North through 1950 North for an unknown amount of time. The fire protection district encourages motorists to find an alternative route of travel.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

