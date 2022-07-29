Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Orion

Orion Community Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover.
Orion Community Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Orion Community Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover.

According to a Facebook post, 400 East will be closed from 1850 North through 1950 North for an unknown amount of time. The fire protection district encourages motorists to find an alternative route of travel.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healy and her passenger, Allison Magnison, 22, were critically injured in the crash, police...
Police: 2 women critically injured in crash in Muscatine
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 to Aug. 5, eastbound Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path...
Section of Forest Grove Drive closed through Aug. 5 in Bettendorf
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday...
1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash
LeClaire traffic counters
Traffic counters popping up in LeClaire
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Warren County.
1 killed, 2 injured in Warren Co. crash Monday