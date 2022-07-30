After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport

After the Bix 7, it's time to "block" party in Davenport
After the Bix 7, it's time to "block" party in Davenport(kwqc)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands from across the country lined the streets, providing a festival-like atmosphere for those taking on Brady Street Hill.

Block parties in Downtown Davenport kicked off the weekend on Friday and on Saturday they kept the festivities going after runners broke the tape in the 48th Bix 7.

“After the last two summers, we’ve had we all need an excuse to be out and be together,” Gabi McClure, Block partier and Davenport resident said. “[The environment is] literally everything. The music and to go out and have fun with friends is everything.”

It’s not just residents in the Quad Cities who celebrated all of the post-Bix festivities. As Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership explained, people from the midwest and beyond provide a boost to businesses.

“You also have people that may not be from the Quad Cities that are coming in, and they’re exploring our downtown,” Gilliland said. “We hope that they find some cool stuff, and they want to come back maybe another weekend; stay in a hotel, go have dinner, have drinks, those kinds of things.”

As one of the fastest-growing areas in the city, Gilliland said it’s great to bring the community together.

“We really have such a, such a vibrant downtown with so many things going on. This is just a great way to showcase that,” Gilliland said. “We love to see the businesses taking advantage of this weekend and being able to make some money with it.”

Another block partier from Moline, ran in the race this year. She said the low humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s led to a perfect Bix Saturday.

“We’re excited to be here,” Sierra McVietty said. “It’s really nice the sun is shining, no rain in the sky. It’s just nice. It’s the best weather we’ve had to run in a while.”

For a full list of block parties and activities read “Everything you need to know about the Bix 7.”

