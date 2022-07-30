Clinton police looking for missing child

According to a post on the Clinton County Communications Facebook page, 13-year-old Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you know where he is?

The Clinton Police Department is investigating a missing child case. According to a post on the Clinton County Communications Facebook page, 13-year-old Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.

According to the post, he is supposedly traveling by bicycle and was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes.

He is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, according to the post.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-243-1458 or 911.

