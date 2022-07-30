Enjoy the low humidity as heat wave arrives next week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have ideal conditions this morning for all the Bix racers. Temps will be in the 60s and 70s through 10AM and only top out in the mid to low 80s this afternoon. South winds will arrive overnight which will start to increase our humidity for Sunday, but overall it will feel comfortable compared to what’s heading our way next week. We will likely need First Alert Days for excessive heat and humidity starting next Wednesday as highs will be near 100º and the heat index nears 110º.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 86º

