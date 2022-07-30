Jury convicts man in Davenport teen’s death

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy in April was found guilty by a Scott County Jury Friday.

According to Scott County court records, the jury convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool of second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He faced the more serious charge of first-degree murder.

Vanderpool, 19, will be sentenced Sept. 21. His trial started Monday.

Police responded about 6:19 a.m. Marcy 18 to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of shots fired and found 16-year-old Tylan Sanders.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanderpool drove to the area to find Sanders and then stabbed and shot him.

Sanders died from his injuries.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the affidavit. Shell casings also were found on the scene.

Vanderpool has previously been charged with criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

