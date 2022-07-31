FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday, Wednesday (Aug. 2-3) for excessive heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday 1 p.m.-8 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for excessive heat, humidity***

There will be dangerous heat Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. (KWQC)

A First Alert Day will be in effect Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for excessive heat. Heat indexes will be in the triple digits Tuesday afternoon to the southwest of the Quad Cities. The heat and humidity will peak for the week Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to 90-95+ degrees with heat index values expected to near 100-110 in spots near the QC and south.

Heat index values will be in the triple digits near the Quad Cities and south Wednesday afternoon.

This heat will be dangerous to those who spend too much time outdoors without properly taking breaks, staying hydrated and finding relief in cooler or air-conditioned spots. A front moves in later Wednesday and will help temperatures and humidity drop Thursday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

