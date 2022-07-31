Rock Island Arsenal First Army

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years.

Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre island in the Mississippi River. Overall, it is home to about 6,000 employees, soldiers, and contractors.

First Army is exactly what it sound like: your nation’s First Field Army.

Today’s show discusses the history of First Army along with the personal history and leadership philosophy of LTG Antonio A. Aquto, Jr, Commanding General of First Army.

CASA--acronym for Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army is also highlighted in a discussion of CASA’s various roles including helping soldiers transition to civilian life.

INSI6HT will have more from these conversations in an upcoming episode where we dig into the importance of the citizen soldier and why supporting military families is so important.

INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable:

LTG Antonio A. Aguto Jr., Commanding General of First Army

C. Dana Waterman III, CASA for Eastern Region, Iowa

Sam Kupresin, CASA for West Illinois Region, Illinois

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.