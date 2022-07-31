Seasonable end to July; Heat wave arrive this week

Heat index 100°+ possible by midweek
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: The last day of July will feature a mostly sunny sky and seasonable temperatures. Highs reach the middle 80s with a slight increase in humidity as dew points climb into the 60s. The wind will be south 10-15 mph.

With the increase in humidity ahead of a cold front tonight, lows only drop to 70°. After midnight there is a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through. Most locations will stay dry. That sets us up for a warm day Monday wit highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points will be in the lower to middle 60s so it will be a little humid.

Temperatures in the 90s will return Tuesday. Wednesday will likely be the warmest with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with feels-like temperatures in the 100s. There is a front that arrives later Wednesday that could cap off our temperatures if storms develop. Stay tuned for updates.

TOIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers/storms late Low: 70°. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 89°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quad-City Times Bix 7
The 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Jury convicts man in Davenport teen’s death
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
3rd man pleads guilty in Davenport shooting death
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer sentenced to prison on sex abuse charges
According to a post on the Clinton County Communications Facebook page, 13-year-old Joseph...
Missing Clinton child has been found

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heat wave arrives next week
Turning hot and humid next week
Turning hot and humid next week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Nice start to BIX weekend
Sunny and comfy today
Sunny and comfy today