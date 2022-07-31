Seasonable end to July; Heat wave arrive this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: The last day of July will feature a mostly sunny sky and seasonable temperatures. Highs reach the middle 80s with a slight increase in humidity as dew points climb into the 60s. The wind will be south 10-15 mph.

With the increase in humidity ahead of a cold front tonight, lows only drop to 70°. After midnight there is a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through. Most locations will stay dry. That sets us up for a warm day Monday wit highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points will be in the lower to middle 60s so it will be a little humid.

Temperatures in the 90s will return Tuesday. Wednesday will likely be the warmest with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with feels-like temperatures in the 100s. There is a front that arrives later Wednesday that could cap off our temperatures if storms develop. Stay tuned for updates.

TOIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers/storms late Low: 70°. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 89°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

