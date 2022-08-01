2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police.

Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release.

Officers found a car in the area that had been stuck by gunfire, police said. No victims were in the area.

According to police, shortly after a 19-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At about 1:16 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the 500 block of 14th Avenue for a report of shots fired, police said.

Officers located a 24-year-old woman with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the area, police said. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, she was walking in the area with another person at the time of the shooting.

A scene was located at the intersection of 6th Street and 14th Avenue, police said.

According to police, no arrests have been made in either case. Both investigations are ongoing.

According to Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud, police can not confirm at this time if the incidents are related.

Police ask anyone with information related to either case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

