LETTS, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique sober living opportunity is now an available resource for women in recovery located in southeastern Iowa.

Cedar River Haven is a non-profit recovery community with an entrepreneurial spirit. The goal is to help women in recovery from substance use disorder to learn a new way of life by offering safe shelter, positive employment opportunities, community, and life skills.

The non-profit is owned & operated by Freda & Jim Sojka along with other family members. Local Iowans will know Freda as the creator of Bug Soother.

The interview touches the fact that they are actively looking for a recovery residence manager.

Freda informs viewers that it is possible to support Cedar River Haven by supporting the partner businesses. By staying at Cedar River Ranch, shopping at Haven’s Hope Thrift Store, and eating at The Box Lunch food truck, you are supporting the programs that help train and fund Cedar River Haven.

If you or a woman you know is ready for a change, contact them at info@cedarriverhaven.org or call 319-726-2360 for more information and to learn about the application process.

As mentioned earlier, one of the ways to support the non-profit is by visiting or planning an event at the for-profit Cedar River Ranch. The ranch resort is in a rustic setting offering timber and trails along the Cedar River on 53 acres offering loft, chalet, and studio cabins for rent along with plenty of activities.

It is a great location for a country-chic wedding, family reunions, a guys trip or a girls weekend, or for somewhere to steal away for a weekend.

Cedar River Ranch is having a big event fundraiser on October 8. Freda and the family are hoping businesses and groups can provide donations for an auction to be held as part of the festivities.

Cedar River Ranch is located at 2798 Casey Avenue, Letts, IA. For more information, viewers can visit the website, call 319-328-3333 or email info@cedarriverranch.com. Follow them on Facebook HERE.

For the link to book cabins, click here: https://www.cedarriverranch.com/cabins-chalet

