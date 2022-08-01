Concerts with the Cows at Grateful Graze

Concert with Cows Grateful Graze
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The venue is perfect for those that like music in a rural, rustic setting with a few farm animals nearby.

Learn more about Concert with the Cows at Grateful Graze, 19065 IL-Hwy 81, Cambridge, Illinois.

This Friday, August 5 will feature a concert with cows performance by Angela Meyer (who was a featured guest on the same episode of PSL).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More heat and storms to come!
Fit 4 Moms Quad Cities
Unique form of fitness supports moms through stages of motherhood
Love Like Libby book
Love Like Libby
Cedar Ranch Haven
Cedar River Haven