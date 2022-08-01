Concerts with the Cows at Grateful Graze
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The venue is perfect for those that like music in a rural, rustic setting with a few farm animals nearby.
Learn more about Concert with the Cows at Grateful Graze, 19065 IL-Hwy 81, Cambridge, Illinois.
This Friday, August 5 will feature a concert with cows performance by Angela Meyer (who was a featured guest on the same episode of PSL).
