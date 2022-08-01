Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday

The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Concord Street. The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the attic and front door, according to a media release.

Crews also encountered a moderate amount of smoke and flames in a bedroom that was quickly put out. According to the release, crews set up ventilation to remove a large amount of smoke in the home.

All residents were out of the house at the time crews arrived. One cat was found dead and two others are missing, according to the release.

The Red Cross was notified and provided services to the residents.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

