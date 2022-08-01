Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this car?

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and any associated individuals.

Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.

Fifteen vehicles and a fence were damaged, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

