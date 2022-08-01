Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.(KWQC/Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this car?

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and any associated individuals.

Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.

Fifteen vehicles and a fence were damaged, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.(KWQC/Davenport Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Quad-City Times Bix 7
The 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7
According to a post on the Clinton County Communications Facebook page, 13-year-old Joseph...
Missing Clinton child has been found

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Excessive heat returns. Storms possible later Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday, Wednesday for excessive heat
Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on...
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to...
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island