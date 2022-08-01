A federal agency educates Quad Citians on cyber security protection

'More than a Password'
'More than a Password'
By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), made a stop by Quad Cities Today Monday, to spread the word about protection on the internet.

It’s a nationwide campaign called ‘More than a Password,’ pushing Americans to add more protection on their email, bank accounts, social media, online stores, gaming and streaming entertainment services.

Experts say adding “Multifactor Authentication” can make Americans 99% less likely to get hacked.

CISA Region 7 Director Phil Kirk says this makes it more difficult for a cyber-criminal to gain access to an individual or organization’s information systems. It can better protect remote access technology, email, and billing systems, even if passwords are compromised through phishing attacks or other means.

You can watch for the video above for more tips on how to better protect yourself on the internet.

