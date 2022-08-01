Few more chances for rain this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: After thunderstorms rolled through prior to sunrise, plenty of sunshine and warmth is expected this afternoon as high temperatures reach the 80s north to low 90s south. It will be a little bit muggy with dew points generally in the 60s to near 70°.

The cold front that moved through this morning will lift north as a warm front and could be the focal point for more showers and thunderstorms later tonight. Severe threat is low, but small hail and heavy rain are certainly possible. The rain will come to an end Tuesday morning and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. High temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values in the 90s to near 100°. A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for southwestern portions of the TV6 viewing area for the potentially of 100°+ heat index values.

Another FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect Wednesday for heat index values between 100° and 105°, and the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms by late afternoon into early evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Storms possible late. Low: 65º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM storms end. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High: 91º

