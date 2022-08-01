Few more chances for rain this week

Heat index 100°+ possible by midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After some early morning storms ahead of a cold front things will settle down for the rest of the day.  Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.  Some good news to start our week is that models have backed off on our heat wave, while it will still be warm, it won’t be record breaking territory.  Another front will stall out late Tuesday through Thursday which will be the focal point of showers and storms, especially late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will help keep highs to the mid and low 90s before cooling off into the 80s again Thursday.  Temps will be around 90º heading into the first weekend of August.

TODAY: Turning sunny.  High: 87º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 66º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 91º

