Genesis Health System collecting school supplies to ‘Pack the Bus’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - August is here and that means it’s back-to-school season.

Genesis Health System is helping collect school supplies for students who need them in 10 Quad Cities area school districts in Iowa and Illinois.

This is the fourth year for “Pack the Bus.” T

The first one was held in 2019 to celebrate Genesis’ 150th anniversary.

“Over the last three years we actually have collected over 17,000 items valued at about $47,000. So, we have such a caring and giving community and employees of Genesis that we’re just really thrilled with what we’ve been able to collect to support our local community school districts, and the families, the students and the teachers.,” said Shirley Gusta, director of business intelligence at Genesis Health System.

The bus was at Genesis East in Davenport on Monday.

There will be a bus at Genesis West campus in Davenport.

Thursday it will be at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

Donations can be taken to North Scott Foods in Eldridge on Thursday.

“When we checked with the school districts, the supply needs are pretty much consistent with what we’ve had each year. Backpacks of course are something that are really important so that the children have things to bring their supplies and homework back and fourth. But notebooks and spiral notebooks, crayons, pencils, pens, headphones are another thing, calculators. We need to think of children of all grades,” said Gusta.

If you aren’t able to shop for supplies and take to any of the bus locations this week, you can make a monetary donation by texting “PACKTHEBUS” to 41444.

Genesis Health System will be distributing school supplies to the districts on August 5.

