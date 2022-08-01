Local country artist to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair

Angela Meyer performs on PSL
Angela Meyer to perform at MVF this week
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician giving PSL a preview of what’s to come on stage at this week’s Mississippi Valley Fair by performing live.

Meyer is booked on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the MVF Craft Beer & Wine Tent. On Thursday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 7, she will be playing from 2-5 p.m. at MVF’s The Shed locaton.

She has performed on previous episodes of Paula Sands Live. Here’s a link to the show where Meyer performed her original song that was inspired by Honor Flight of the Quad Cities titled, “Row 24″.

Watch the interview to learn more her music, career, and upcoming performances.

Learn more about Meyer at the official Facebook page: Angela Meyer.

