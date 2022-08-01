Love Like Libby

Love Like Libby
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest (and author) Dee Tipton and co-author Dona Bark share the story of Tipton’s beautiful granddaughter Libby Thulen who fought a difficult, 3-year battle against a rare form of leukemia. She died in June, 2021, at the age of 12.

During a remission period, Libby had asked Tipton if they could write a book about her experience. The grandmother gave her a fresh journal and told her to write down all of her feelings, friends, places and emotions. Libby decided that she wanted her book to have a theme how hard it is to be a cocoon before becoming a beautiful Monarch which is a metaphor for facing end-of-life.

For more information about the book or to purchase, the Amazon link is embedded here: Love Like Libby: Libby’s Caterpillar Story of Cancer by by Dee Tipton (Author), Dona L. Bark (Author), Laura Vaughn (Illustrator).

