Man injured in single motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 52-year-old man was injured in a single motorcycle crash in Davenport Sunday night, police said.

Davenport police, fire and medic EMS responded around 9:28 p.m. to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard to a crash involving a motorcycle and the driver, according to a media release.

According to police, the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood Boulevard when he lost control and hit the center, stopping in the road.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Medforce.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, police said.

