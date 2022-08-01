New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21

Kingdom Bound Music Festival to feature Jordan Feliz and Vertical Worship
Christian two-day music festival event in Clinton Aug. 20-21
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer.

John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.

Jordan Feliz will headline the Saturday, Aug. 20 show and Vertical Worship will headline on Sunday, Aug. 21. The festival will also feature family-friendly amenities like bounce houses, food trucks, and more.

For more information, visit the Kingdom Bound Music Festival Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/658711028504064?active_tab=about

