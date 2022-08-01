New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer.

John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.

Jordan Feliz will headline the Saturday, Aug. 20 show and Vertical Worship will headline on Sunday, Aug. 21. The festival will also feature family-friendly amenities like bounce houses, food trucks, and more.

For more information, visit the Kingdom Bound Music Festival Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/658711028504064?active_tab=about

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.