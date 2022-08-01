Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a man with a sword early Monday.

Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

According to online jail records, he was being held on a $10,000 bond. Court information was not immediately available.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, Davenport officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street for a report of an assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, Alonso-Paredes armed himself with a sword and assault a man, causing a laceration on the back of the man’s head and arms.

Alonso-Paredes was seen chasing the man out of the home as he was armed with a sword, according to the affidavit.

