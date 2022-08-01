Rock Island Police investigating 2 separate Saturday morning shootings

Rock Island, ILL. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating after a pair of shootings from early Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital.

The first one happened at 12:54 a.m. Saturday. Police say they responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a shots fired call. That’s the second shooting officers have responded to in that area in less than a week.

Police say this time there were no victims on scene, but a 20-year old man was later dropped off at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. Investigators believe that man’s injuries came from that initial shooting.

Then about a half hour later at 1:24 a.m., police say they got a call about shots fired on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue. That’s where they say they found a 43-year-old man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe that man was shot while sitting in his car.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases. Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are related. Both are still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information to reach out to them (309-732-2677) Or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities (309-762-9500) or using the P3 Tips app.

