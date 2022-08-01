Unique form of fitness supports moms through stages of motherhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood.

The fitness plans are appropriate during pregnancy and postpartum (nd beyond). The fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.

Gina Sorby, Fit 4 Mom Quad Cities, informs viewers that this is no ordinary workout. The programming centers on motherhood and features various types of classes like Fit4Baby, Stroller Strides, Body Well, Run Club and more. Children have fun during the workout, too. Quad Cities’ locations are HERE.

Those that participate also form a community of moms who support each other through every stage of motherhood.

For more information, visit the Fit4Mom Quad Cities website here: https://quadcities.fit4mom.com/. The phone number is 563- 514-8163 and the email address is ginasorby@fit4mom.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.