Whiteside County deputy returns to work after being shot in the line of duty

Whiteside County deputy returns to work after shooting
Whiteside County deputy returns to work after shooting(KWQC)
By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County deputy is back to work this week after being injured in the line of duty.

Whiteside County deputy Derek Hamstra was shot in the foot on September 27, 2021, when a bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State trooper’s weapon while they were pursuing two suspects, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

The incident happened at Hillside and Fulfs roads, where Hamstra and an Illinois state trooper attempted to find two suspects. The bullet was inadvertently fired by the trooper, striking Hamstra’s left foot. The two suspects were later apprehended.

“There were points where I never knew if I was going to be back being as injured as I was,” Hamstra said.

Throughout his ten-month recovery, his family said the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department was at his side.

“You know that no matter what happens, they have your back no questions asked. If we called any of them even before this happened, people would be lining up if I needed anything and if Derek needed anything,” said Brianne Hamstra, Derek’s wife.

On Monday, the deputy was also promoted to sergeant by Sheriff John Booker.

“Through hard work, dedication, and his family support, Derek is recovered and back with the sheriff’s office. Today is officially his first day back on duty,” said Booker, “This is the true meaning of a law enforcement officer and dedication to this career.”

Hamstra said he’s grateful for the sheriff’s trust and is looking forward to getting back to work.

“When you start your career you don’t really know where it’s going to take you so to have reached a milestone like this it means everything to me,” Hamstra said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Latest News

Genesis Health System collecting school supplies donations throughout the week.
Genesis Health System collecting school supplies to ‘Pack the Bus’
The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday
Multiple police officers searched a neighborhood in May 2021 after a man had been fatally shot...
Man enters Alford plea in fatal Silvis shooting
Police lights road
Man injured in single motorcycle crash in Davenport