53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly oak milk.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dozens of nutritional and beverage products are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination.

Lyons Magnus is working with the FDA to recall 53 products distributed nationwide.

Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly oak milk.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Complete list of products voluntarily recalled

Refer to the top of the carton or the side of the case to identify the Lot Code and Best By Date for each product.

Anyone who has the recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.

According to the FDA, no illnesses or complaints have been reported. Possible symptoms could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on...
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Latest News

Man injured in single motorcycle crash in Davenport
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
Man enters Alford plea in fatal Silvis shooting
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday