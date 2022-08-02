Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet

The public can view the entrants with free admission on Aug. 13
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13, 2022.

Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.

The public is invited to view the antique vehicles during the indoor car show and judging on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. It’s free admission to attend and concessions will be available.

The Bend XPO is a a new, air-conditioned facility and a beautiful venue for all to come out to appreciate the evolution of the heritage of our vehicles of transportation.

The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 60,000 members and almost 400 local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries. Each year, there are 15-20 National Meets and Tours.

This National event in the Quad Cities is hosted by the local Mississippi Valley Region AACA. To be eligible for an AACA show, vehicles must be fully operational and 25 years old or older.

Follow the Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/MVRAACA/

