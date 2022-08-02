Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on I-75. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, lost control. The vehicle went off the road and flipped multiple times.

Officials said the children in the vehicle ranged in age from 7 months old to 11 years old.

Troopers said the baby was not in a car seat and was ejected from the SUV. The driver could face charges for not securing the baby properly.

Officials did not release additional information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Mega Millions ticket being printed
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on...
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving...
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents

Latest News

Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet is on August 11-13, 2022, in...
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
Darren Bailey speaks to supporters during a rally outside the Illinois Capitol on May 16, 2020.
Anti-Defamation League: Bailey’s Holocaust comments are shameful, unacceptable