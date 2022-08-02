Bettendorf Public Library updated hours

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Public Library will be adopting new hours along with their fall schedule change.

According to a media release, the new hours will be,

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am-8:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 9:00 am-5:30pm

Sunday 1:00pm - 4:00pm

The new operating hours will begin after Labor Day and will be in effect until Memorial Day, 2023.

The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. For further information, visit the library website.

